UOG student society seeks donations as part of hygiene drive

The rising cost of living on Guam has presented many challenges for residents. The spirit of inafa’maolek remains strong, however, as nonprofit organizations try to help ease the burden on some of the island’s most vulnerable through organized donation drives.

"The members of the Public Administration and Legal Studies Society at the School of Business and Public Administration at the University of Guam believe that the increase of grocery prices have immensely and negatively impacted the homelessness in our community,” the group stated in a press release.

One way organizations have come together is by hosting donation drives, which are only as successful as the community’s response. PALS, together with the Salvation Army, is now accepting donations of hygiene products.

"The hygiene drive is for the community," PALS representative Julie Laxamana told The Guam Daily Post. "It’s a great opportunity for us to show kindness and help each other during such a hard time, especially those who are having a harder time with bouncing back from the pandemic. A small donation is enough to show support to our troubled peers. It doesn’t seem like you’d be changing the world by doing so, but you’d definitely make a difference in their world."

The PALS hygiene drive seeks to provide resources “to those who need a helping hand.”

Most-needed items include:

• Baby products (diapers, wash, clothing)

• Wet wipes

• Cleaning products

• Soap

• Shampoo and conditioner

• Hairbrush or comb

• Toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash

• Deodorant

• Lotion and moisturizer

• Disposable washcloths

• Hand scrub brush and nail clippers

• Razor and shaving cream

• Menstrual products

The PALS hygiene drive will end May 31. Donations can be dropped off at the UOG School of Business and Public Administration building, Room 129. For more information on how to donate, call Julie Laxamana at 671-747-2824.