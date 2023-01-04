UOG student studies Guam's river eel

Karina Mejia, a University of Guam biology grad student, wades into the rivers of Guam to bring awareness to the island’s most common river eel, the Anguilla marmorata, or giant marbled eel.

When Mejia first started her studies, she didn’t know much about eels, other than the fact that they existed. Regardless of her inexperience, she was fascinated.

"The master student before me, Sean Moran, worked with eels and I became interested in his project and wanted to expand on it. What fascinates me about them is that they are one of the most studied fish species, but there (is) still a lot scientists don't know about them,” Mejia told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Her interest in aquatic biology first sparked when she was in high school. Although she came from a low-income family and community where programs focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, were not normally talked about, she wanted to make an impact in the world through science.

"I became interested in conservation and sustainability during my junior year of high school. In undergrad, I decided I wanted to focus more on marine science, especially in fisheries ecology, and decided I wanted to be more involved in research concerning conservation. As a scientist, I know what is happening to the planet and the environment and wanted to be part of the movement for change,” Mejia said.

The bulk of her research is centered on genetics, where and when the species spawns, and what role DNA plays when the eels are coming from different spawning grounds.

"For my research, I am looking at the population genetics of the Anguilla marmorata on Guam and the Indo-Pacific. I am trying to see what keeps the species of eel genetically different. If it's through seasonality or from them coming from different spawning grounds or even both,” said Mejia.

Although Mejia is currently not seeing a decline in Guam’s marbled eel population, her research aims to gather more information in the preventive measure of population loss due to overfishing and pollution.

"I know all species of Anguilla eels are edible and the most popular one is the Japanese eel. I know people also eat the ones found on Guam. The biggest part that makes them go endangered is the catching of the eels. I know (that) in Taiwan, the species of eel found here was endangered for a while because of the overfishing. But in 2014, through restriction, the status was lifted. Pollution impacts all species found on the planet. The eels are a little resilient, but it does not mean pollution does not mess with their system. I do know that for female eels, pollution can impact their endocrine system and the way they produce eggs,” Mejia said.

Mejia and her research mentor, UOG associate professor of biology Daniel Lindstrom, are still in the early stages of their research and hope to gather more information on the species so they can provide applicable strategies for aquaculture.

"No one has been able to spawn and rear these or related eels completely in captivity. So, eel farms rely on the collection and captive growing of juvenile eels, or glass eels, as they swim into rivers. By knowing the locations and timing of spawning, those places could be better protected. And wild-caught fisheries could be more sustainably managed,” Lindstrom said in a release from UOG.

With overfishing being a big factor in marine and aquatic life population decline, Mejia hopes to draw more concrete conclusions before it begins to affect the marbled eel on the island.

"The biggest factor would be overfishing, but so far their population does not seem too high or too low. I have seen a good number of eels when in the field, but have not been out enough to say if their population is declining or increasing. I hope to have a more solid answer this year as I go out more,” Mejia concluded.