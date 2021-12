The introduction to women and gender studies class at the University of Guam, in collaboration with the UOG Student Government Association concluded a donation drive Nov. 24 for two local shelters.

The drive collected more than $6,000 worth of goods — including diapers, nonperishable food, personal hygiene products, face masks and cleaning supplies — that were delivered to Erica’s House and Alee Shelter.