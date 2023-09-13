Ten students from the University of Guam attended a ceremony in August that recognized their scholarships after participating in the two-week-long Smart Agriculture Technology & Culture Experience Study Abroad Program held in July in Taiwan.

The students, who each received $1,000 from the J. Yang & Family Foundation of California through the UOG Endowment Foundation, studied abroad in July to learn smart agriculture technology at the National Pingtung University of Sciences & Technology, while also learning Taiwanese with the Taiwan Huayu Bilingual Exchanges of Selected Talent Program at the National Taiwan Normal University.

UOG President Anita Borja Enriquez offered her insight on their summer adventure.

“These scholars have not only embarked on an academic expedition, but they have also immersed themselves in an enriching cultural exchange,” said Enriquez.

“They have explored new territories, both geographical and intellectual, and have returned with a wealth of experiences that will shape their futures in ways we can only begin to fathom.”

Six students from the National Pingtung University also received scholarships and were able to spend August on Guam exploring the local farms on the island, as well as UOG's agricultural experiment stations, with the assistance of faculty. The students also shared how their university is currently adding virtual reality to the curriculum.

According to UOG, their scholarships are part of a $600,000 donation currently made over three years by the foundation of Taiwanese-American entrepreneur Jackson Yang to fund the newly established Asia Pacific Studies Center project under the University of Guam Office of the President.

The donation will help with two more years of scholarships for the Smart Agriculture Technology & Culture Experience Study Abroad Program and two fellowships for graduate students from Taiwan to attend UOG with two visiting faculty each year.

The donation also will fund two activities from the Asia Pacific Studies Center and scholarships for students to participate in them: an Austronesian International Arts Exhibition in October and the International Conference on Sustainability Culture held in Taiwan in November.