UOG students plead for their future

University of Guam students gave testimony pleading on behalf of their schools during a budget hearing held by lawmakers Wednesday at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña. Every student who spoke asked senators a simple question: “Why?”

Student Government Association President Kyona Rivera spoke as a voice for the student body, attesting to the challenges that many of her peers are facing.

She asked, on behalf of UOG students, that the Legislature grant UOG its $42 million budget request, which university officials have said is needed to avoid raising tuition.

“With the basic cost of living increasing, including food, housing, gas and power, just to name a few, a tuition increase would only add to the difficulty of getting through college,” said Rivera.

As the daughter of a single-parent household, Rivera said the cost of living on Guam is “just too high,” to the point where she can’t even afford health insurance.

“Our university has been doing a lot without its necessities. … As a student going into my last year, I just can’t understand why,” said Rivera. “Over the past few weeks with meeting some of the senators, I still find it difficult to understand why UOG’s budget has been cut so much.”

Delayed graduations

During the hearing, it was noted by every UOG representative present that the budget has been cut 22% from 2018 to 2023, which adds up to 35% when factoring in inflation.

“When I asked the senators if there is enough funding for this request, the answer was, ‘Yes.’ So I really don’t understand why we cannot get this approved,” said Rivera.

Rivera stressed that many students wouldn't be able to graduate on time or get the classes they need due to faculty shortages.

”My graduation date was pushed because I missed a class cycle for a course. ... It also speaks for my other peers who are held back a year or two due to the same circumstances," Julie Laxamana, UOG student regent, said.

According to Laxamana, UOG has had interim positions for school deans and vacant seats among faculty.

“In fact, some of our professors have left for better economic opportunities than what UOG can offer them,” said Rivera.

Another UOG student leader, Austin Fortuno, SGA treasurer, said that's a common issue across the university’s schools. Although UOG has found other ways to try to cover the vacancies, he said, it's not enough.

Fortuno said adjunct professors don't offer office hours due to their part-time capacity; they're on campus during class hours only, and those hours are often at odd and inconvenient times, which forces students to rely on assistance from limited support staff.

As a student in the School of Education, Fortuno said that since his first year at UOG, two faculty positions have remained vacant. He's a junior. He said this deficiency has caused “undeserved stress” for him and for aspiring teachers like him.

The shortages affect all students in various ways, they said, from their education to the quality of their learning spaces, and even to maintaining their basic health.

“We got just enough funding to finally hire a therapist, someone who is crucial to the mental health of our students, especially after such a life-changing event and two years later with inflation at an all-time high. We are still being given the same budget to barely survive off,” said Laxamana.

The SGA president told lawmakers the Mangilao campus is in need of capital improvements.

“Many of our facilities are in desperate need of repair, roofs leak, bathrooms need new fixtures, air conditioning does not always work in some of our buildings,” said Rivera.

'Brushed aside'

Students are concerned that with inflation, an added tuition increase would cause tremendous issues for all who attend the university and create a ripple effect, preventing the attainability of higher education.

“Although the university has made its commitment to the Student Government Association that it does not intend to raise tuition, we find ourselves troubled by the administration’s concern that this is likely contingent on whether it receives the full $42 million of support from the Legislature,” said Fortuno.

Laxamana, Rivera and Fortuno all said they believe the future rests in the hands of the 2,000 students at the university and those slated to attend.

“Our desire for quality higher education’s been brushed aside and I ask for your help in urgently addressing the concerns of UOG students like me by investing in our institution like Guam Legislatures did decades ago,” said Fortuno. “We ask that you make this necessary commitment in supporting our university to prevent any undesired tuition hikes by supporting and passing the full appropriation of $42 million for the University of Guam.”

“Why wouldn’t you support investing in an excellent college experience?” asked Rivera.

As the chair of the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Joe San Agustin said he was impressed by the testimony given by UOG students. He said he "will make an honest effort" to convince his fellow senators to find the money for UOG.

“I’m not going to say 'no' on your budget and I’m not going to say 'yes,' either. I just got to take a look at the whole picture. UOG does not stand alone when we talk about GovGuam budget,” said San Agustin.

San Agustin told the students he's a graduate of UOG, though that was a different time altogether.

“When I first started going to the University of Guam, it was free the first two years. And I’ve been trying to figure out how to find that funding, to make it free for the first two years and then get the government to commit to contributing to the UOG,” said San Agustin.

Finding the means to resume this program would be a great start, the senator said.

"I think it came out to be $15 (million) to $16 million a year to fund that program. So that’s almost $30 million for two years,” San Agustin said.