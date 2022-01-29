UOG students to get $3,000 in federal funds

Are you a University of Guam student with financial hardships? A new round of $3,000 grants can help.

UOG students who demonstrate financial need can get up to that amount through the UOG Cares Emergency Grant, the university announced Thursday in a press release.

This is the second and final round of the grant program, which is designed for students who demonstrate “exceptional financial need.”

“We created this grant because we are committed to finding ways to make college more affordable for our students,” said Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost at the university. “We want every student, regardless of financial ability, to cross that stage at commencement, and this grant provides a significant steppingstone for hundreds more students to make that a reality.”

The grant is funded through the federal government, which carved out emergency funding to universities to assist students in need during the pandemic.

In order to be eligible for the grant of up to $3,000, a student must be enrolled either as a part-time or full-time UOG student between March 13, 2020, and now, and have demonstrated need and financial hardship. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, or until all funds have been awarded.

To apply for the UOG Cares Emergency Grant and for more information, visit: https://url.uog.edu/caresgrant2022. Questions about the program can be emailed to heerf@triton.uog.edu.

According to the university, the UOG Cares Emergency Grant is an additional opportunity for students to receive pandemic-related financial assistance on top of additional direct aid to be distributed to all eligible UOG students this semester, which can amount to as much as $700 per student.