CHamoru and Filipino breast cancer survivors are invited to participate in a two-part focus group starting Saturday. The focus group is part of a breast cancer survivorship study being conducted through the University of Guam and is meant to contribute strategies that support a healthy lifestyle among CHamoru, Native Hawaiian and Filipino women in Guam and Hawaii.

“Evidence suggests that lifestyle interventions that promote a healthy body weight can reduce breast cancer recurrence, and research shows that independent lifestyle factors that promote survival are physical activity and a diet high in fiber and lower in saturated fat. Yet these studies have taken place outside of Guam and Hawaii, and include few, if any, Asians and Pacific Islanders,” said Tanisha Aflague, an associate professor of nutrition at UOG and a registered dietitian nutritionist who is serving as an investigator for the Guam-based portion of the study.

The study — titled TANICA, or Traditional and New Lifestyle Interventions for Breast Cancer Prevention — is a pre-pilot project of the U54 Pacific Island Partnership for Cancer Health Equity between the University of Guam and the University of Hawaii.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Research teams in both Guam and Hawai’i are actively recruiting survivors to participate.

In Guam, eligible participants must be:

• CHamoru or Filipino.

• A female breast cancer survivor.

• 18 or older.

• A resident of Guam.

Participants will be asked to complete a brief survey and take part in a 90- to 120-minute focus group/talk story session with seven to nine other women. Nutrition education materials will be available for those interested. Participants will receive a gift card for their time and effort, and study findings.

Two focus group sessions will be offered:

• Session 1, in-person: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 4 at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

• Session 2, online or in-person - venue to be determined based on how many sign up.

To sign up, eligible individuals may complete the following preregistration form: https://forms.office.com/r/RDwvJRQkJH.

For more information, contact project coordinator Kristi Hammond or Aflague at (671) 735-2020/2133 or TANICA@triton.uog.edu.

(Daily Post Staff)