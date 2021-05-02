As coral bleaching events become more frequent locally and globally, new research from the University of Guam is suggesting an effective way to help these critical ecosystems bounce back.

A study recently published in the peer-reviewed Marine Biology Research journal found that shade can mitigate the heat stress on corals.

"We wanted to see what role light has in coral bleaching," said UOG assistant professor Bastian Bentlage, the supervisor and co-author of the study. "Usually, people talk about temperature as a cause for bleaching, but we show that both light and temperature work together."

Specifically, the research looked into the resilience of staghorn corals in "heightened seawater temperatures." The species is one of Guam's dominant reef-builders. Its habitats experience temperatures up to 97 degrees Fahrenheit during the hottest months of the year, leaving it vulnerable to bleaching episodes and population decline, according to a release from UOG.

A team of students took coral samples from the Hagåtña reef flat and examined their health in the UOG Marine Laboratory under normal and elevated temperatures. Researchers found the corals took three weeks to recover from a weeklong heat stress event. The experiment was then replicated to see how the corals would react if they were given shade while subjected to warmer temperatures.

"We found that when we put the shading over coral with increased seawater temperatures, it greatly increased photosynthetic yield of the symbiotic algae. Shade made a huge difference for coral health when you have high temperatures," said lead author Justin Berg, a UOG graduate student.

The findings can inform future efforts to help coral reefs recover following a period of elevated ocean temperatures. Future studies can examine practical ways to reduce the impact of light on corals during a recovery period. Berg said these management efforts may be necessary to reduce coral mortality.

"For example, slightly turbid waters could provide some shading to corals, making them less likely to bleach during periods of elevated sea surface temperatures," he said.

Charlotte David, an undergraduate student from the University of Plymouth, in England, and Melissa Gabriel, a UOG graduate student, also contributed to the study, which was funded by the UOG National Science Foundation EPSCoR grant.