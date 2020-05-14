The University of Guam announced there will be no in-person classes and the finakpo' (summer) sessions will be held completely online.

Courses will be offered through Moodle and other virtual meeting platforms, the university announced on Thursday.

Summer courses are available in three sessions.

Session A begins June 1.

Session B begins June 8.

Session C begins July 6.

Students are highly encouraged to speak with their advisors and review course prerequisites to ensure appropriate class selection.

• Currently enrolled students: Registration is now open. Students should contact their academic advisors for questions and assistance.

• Students returning after a semester or more off: Contact the Office of Admissions and Records for further guidance at admitme@triton.uog.edu or 735-2214.

Students can view the Finakpo’ 2020 Course Schedule at https://url.uog.edu/finakpo2020.