This summer, the Global Learning and Engagement Office of the University of Guam welcomed 566 students from Japan and South Korea as part of its English Adventure Program.

After the university had the chance to recover from Typhoon Mawar, UOG accepted 350 students from South Korea on July 3. UOG stated in a news release that the program provides students “with a well-rounded experience that extends beyond textbooks.”

The students will take English courses and learn more about Guam's culture in and outside the classroom. Students will go on field trips and will also practice speaking English with student volunteers from UOG's International Friendship Club, UOG American Marketing Association and the Triton Changemakers.

Carlos Taitano, director of the Global Learning and Engagement Office, said his team was excited to provide the study-abroad program to students.

“Our goal is to empower them to become global citizens who can navigate diverse environments, embrace cultural differences and contribute positively to the world,” Taitano said.

Mark Mendiola, residence halls director, helped the office manage housing, guaranteeing rooms and facilities for the students.