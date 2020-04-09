UOG telethon hits $20K goal before broadcast

The University of Guam hosted a two-hour livestreamed telethon on Wednesday to raise funds to support health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours before the telethon aired, the program had raised more than $18,000 – a couple thousand shy of its goal of $20,000.

By 6 p.m., an hour before the broadcast, the program had reached well over its original goal.

"We are just floored by the outpouring of support from our community!" said UOG President Thomas Krise. "The people, businesses and organizations on Guam always come together when our island faces adversity. We want to raise as much as we can to support our front-line emergency personnel."

Following the outpour of community support on Wednesday evening, the telethon's goal was increased to $30,000.

The telethon was livestreamed from 7-9 p.m. on the UOG Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/UniversityofGuam.

The stream featured entertainment from UOG alumni, students and well-known artists on Guam.

The program also featured UOG content experts who talked about tips to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, activities at home, and use of technology for work and keeping in touch with family.

All funds will go toward much-needed personal protective equipment, commonly known as PPE, and meals and other supplies including:

• masks and face shields;

• gloves;

• hand sanitizers; and

• other site equipment and supplies necessary for medical emergency personnel operations.

Residents can make monetary donations online via the University of Guam Endowment Foundation website at https://give.uog.edu.

Donations can also be made:

• By phone: (671) 747-1171/6, 1178 or 1180/82

• By text (IT&E prepaid and postpaid customers only): Text HELP5, HELP10, or HELP25 to 4357 to donate $5, $10 or $25, respectively. Text donations will be accepted through April 8.

• By text (DOCOMO PACIFIC subscribers): Text HELP5 to 4357 and donate $5.

Donations of meals and supplies to UOG can be coordinated by contacting Carlos Taitano through email at ctaitano@triton.uog.edu.

'A blessing to us all'

"Thank you to all those who have donated money, time and talents to our livestream telethon," Krise said. "And most of all, thank you to our health care workers, volunteers, and government and community leaders directly serving on our front lines. Your commitment and dedication are a blessing to us all."

He added: "To everyone else, please stay at home as much as possible. Let's all work together to stop the spread of COVID-19."