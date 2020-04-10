Within two hours, the University of Guam livestream telethon on Wednesday night raised $43,000 from 327 donors in support of the island's health care professionals working on the front lines.

An hour before the telethon even started, the program had already raised more than $20,000 – their original goal. That goal increased gradually, from $30,000 to $35,000 and finally to $40,000 as the broadcast progressed. The final amount exceeded even that number.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome," said UOG President Thomas Krise. "It was very uplifting to see our community come together against this common enemy, and these generous donations will go a long way in supplying our front line workers with critically needed supplies."

During the telethon, residents, alumni and community organizations called and donated as much as $1,000 while issuing challenges for others to do the same.

The telethon featured performances from the Latte Tones, Joe Guam and other UOG alumni. The program also featured tips from experts about home gardening, how to handle stress and anxiety, staying fit and other information to cope with the ongoing crisis.

Toward the end of the program, Norman Analista, director of development and alumni affairs at UOG, announced they had reached their goal of $40,0000.

"Everyone really got into the spirit of the telethon," Analista said."We had callers challenging teammates, colleagues and even business competitors to match their donations. That's the kind of positive energy and sense of community we were hoping to create during this time."

"Through your support, we raised $40,000," Analista said during the broadcast. "That's double the original goal that we set going into this telethon."

Much-needed supplies

The money raised will go entirely toward the purchase of much-needed supplies and equipment, said Sharleen Santos-Bamba, associate dean of the UOG College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences.

Essential items include meals for nurses and support personnel who are manning the public health center and call centers on island, Bamba said.

"We also need masks, face shields, hand sanitizers and other site equipment and supplies necessary for medical emergency personnel operations," she said.