The University of Guam will host a livestream telethon from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, to raise funds to support emergency medical personnel responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

The goal is to raise $20,000.

All funds raised will go toward the purchase of the following items:

• Meals for nurses and support personnel, who are manning the island’s public health and call centers for COVID-19 surveillance, screening, and health information;

• Masks

• Gloves

• Face shields

• Hand sanitizer

• Other site equipment and supplies necessary for medical emergency personnel operations.

More options for sending donations will be announced prior to the livestream telethon.

During the telethon, the university will provide helpful videos for residents to deal with changing life conditions caused by the coronavirus emergency.

Topics will range from staying healthy and addressing mental anxiety to money management, fitness and gardening tips. Entertainment will also be featured throughout the program.

“UOG is an integral part of our island community, and we want to do our part to provide a platform for island residents to support the personnel in the front lines. Our health care professionals and volunteers are risking their lives every day to keep everyone safe,” said UOG President Thomas Krise. “This livestreaming platform will also provide a way for our faculty and alumni to share their expertise and knowledge with the community and some ways to cope with our current reality.”