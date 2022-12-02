UOG to celebrate CHamoru holiday traditions

As part of efforts to demonstrate and showcase the CHamoru culture and traditions during the Christmas season, the University of Guam CHamoru Studies Program will be hosting its Puengen Minagof Nochebuena event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today in the Humanities and Social Sciences building on UOG's Mangilao campus.

The event is open to the public and has no admission fee, although donations will be accepted, UOG said in a press release.

“By doing this event, it exposes our students here at the university," said Teresita Flores, a CHamoru Studies program instructor at UOG. “They get to build what is good for representation.”

The event will feature music, fashion, food and other arts that will allow UOG students and other attendees “to know and learn more about the celebration of why we celebrate," Flores said, adding the students will gain hands-on experience. ”They learn the language by working on these projects."

Students have built Nativity scenes, called belen in CHamoru, as part of their class projects.

“(The) Nativity represents a true meaning and is very significant for the people," Flores added. "We don't see that now as often as before and that's why we're here. We're teaching the students the culture as well. So not only are they hearing it, but they're actually experiencing it.”

After the opening ceremony and welcoming remarks, there will be a nobena, during which the students will lead as “techas,” or prayer leaders, followed by a dinner.

Additionally, other parts of a traditional CHamoru Christmas celebration will be represented by different classes and instructors.