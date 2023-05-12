The University of Guam Cooperative Extension and Outreach Service will hold three workshops this month at no cost to participants, the university announced in a press release.

All three seminars are focused on agriculture, UOG said in the release, and homeowners, farmers, agriculture-focused small businesses, food safety professionals and restaurant owners are invited to attend.

"Food for Thought" will be hosted by the Farmer Focus Project, UOG stated in the release. A mini "BBQ Boot Camp” will be taught by animal scientist Jeng-Hung Liu. A food safety course will be taught by professor of food science Jian Yang. And a windbreak workshop will be led by extension specialist Jesse Bamba.

The UOG Farmer Focus Project will have a presentation on resources available to improve the health and wellness of agricultural producers from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Farmers Co-op Market in Dededo. To register for the workshop, contact Elvira Gisog at 671-735-2062, or email gisog@triton.uog.edu by May 15.

Yang's food safety seminar will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at the UOG Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, Room 127. It will encompass an introductory overview of produce safety, such as hygienic practices during post-harvest handling of produce. Additionally, it will include a comprehensive evaluation of the quality and health benefits associated with locally sourced honey. To register, contact Clarissa at 671-735-2029, or email csnbarcinas@triton.uog.edu by May 18.

The workshop led by Bamba will delve into the art of utilizing ironwood and fruit trees to establish a windbreak to safeguard gardens and crops. It's set for 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the university’s Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, Room 104. According to the release, each participant will receive an ironwood seedling and a calamansi tree seedling. Interested participants may email Liz Hahn to register at hahne@triton.uog.edu by May 24.