UOG to host student welcome-back events

The University of Guam Student Government Association will host welcome-back events Jan. 18 and 19 at the Calvo Field House as a way to celebrate the start of the Fañomnåkan 2023 semester.

According to a release from UOG, the events will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 and from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 19. Students can win different raffle prizes, including gift cards from Lone Star Steakhouse Guam and Foot Locker, or, the grand prize, gift certificates from The Tsubaki Tower.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The first 190 students who sign in at the SGA booth each day will receive a ticket for a free food plate from either the 50 Cal-Zone or Matakos food trucks, UOG stated.