UOG to offer online PhD program in 2024

A doctoral program created by Micronesians for Micronesia will launch Fanuchånan 2024 at the University of Guam.

“This is monumental for Guam, the University of Guam and the region. Bringing this kind of a program to our community and our people is a game-changer. It’s transformative,” Sharlene Santos-Bamba, interim vice provost for academic excellence, graduate studies and online learning, said Monday during a press conference at the university.

Last week, the UOG board of regents approved the Doctor of Education in Instruction and Academic Leadership program that will elevate the teaching profession on the island as well as the region, according to educational leaders.

Officials created the program based on the “canoe” framework.

“It’s been a program that has been envisioned for the past many decades since the founding of the university as a teaching college,” Anita Borja Enriquez, UOG acting president, said. “We are also mindful (of) the need to be relevant and responsive to the growing professional needs of those within our region and island.”

According to Enriquez, the Ph.D. program was built from scratch, tying community and accessibility together to fill a need.

She described the new offering as an “amazing high-quality program,” and credited the program’s creators for meeting the university’s academic mission, quality assurance, financially sustainability, and demand requirements.

'Unique'

Genevieve Leon Guerrero, assistant professor at the School of Education, was one of the brains behind the program.

“What is going to make our program unique across our borders and our cultural lens, … one of the common threads that we have with our brothers and sisters in the region is our seafarer spirit,” she said.

“What’s really wonderful about this program is our cohort model, because in the hopes of students coming into the program and hopefully from our different regions, we are going to be able to have grand conversations so that we can become problem-solvers, so we can try to make our education system better and that’s our stride. It’s those collaborative conversations,” Leon Guerrero added.

Prior to gaining the board’s approval, the architects behind the program first had to conduct a needs assessment. An ad hoc group was surveyed in 2020.

“Over 1,000 respondents were reached. We relatively had responses from over 900 people across the region and we were happy to see the results. Over 500 of them expressed interest (in) this particular type of program,” Enriquez said.

Selection process

There are only 25 slots in a cohort, which means that candidates will have to go through a selection process to be admitted into the doctoral program.

It took several years for the program to come to fruition. According to associate professor Katherine Gutierrez, who also built the program, “The professional doctorate is really about mentoring scholared practitioners, those who are going to look at how to think about problem-solving and … anchored in that substantive theory of practice.”

The online program is estimated to cost $11,000 per year for four years, including a dissertation timeline.

“We are very excited to present this as a fully online program, bringing access across the region and other parts of the globe. And using that cohort model, we imagine there’s going to be tremendous demand initially,” Enriquez said.

Prior to this program, UOG students seeking their doctorate in education had to travel off island or seek out programs online from off-island institutions.

“(The) island is ready and ripe for this. You see the hunger. Several have already sought (out) other programs, but we thought it’s high time that we do this. … We really recognize the need based on accessibility and affordability, especially, and being with your family intact here in one place,” said Alicia Aguon, dean of UOG's School of Education.