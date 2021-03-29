If you haven't already made an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination this week at the University of Guam, you'll have to take your shot as a walk-in patient.

The Joint Information Center reported continued high demand for the potentially lifesaving shots, announcing that free tickets to the ongoing vaccination clinics in Mangilao are sold out. Walk-ins are accepted at a limited rate of 15 per hour, and a JIC release advises residents without an appointment to expect delays. The clinics will be open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week at the UOG Calvo Field House.

Both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine are available. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not available at the UOG vaccination clinic. Local residents age 16 and older continue to be eligible to receive the vaccine. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age, according to the JIC. The parent or legal guardian will be required to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor to receive the vaccine.

Village-based vaccinations

Village-based vaccinations also continue this week. Clinic hours are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID and COVID-19 immunization card, and to register with their mayor's office. The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech will be prioritized, according to a JIC release. Supplies are limited to 120 vaccinations per day. The clinics will be in Agana Heights today; in Yigo on Tuesday; and in Sinajana on Friday, April 2. All outreach events will take place at each village's respective gymnasium. Homebound vaccinations also are offered on these days to residents who register with their mayor.

A total of 31,171 individuals are now fully immunized, according to the JIC – an increase of 609 from a week prior.

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 95 tests performed Saturday. Guam's COVID Area Risk Score was 0.1 on Sunday, with 28 cases in active isolation.