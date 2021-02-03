The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Guam is “sold out,” according to a Joint Information Center report.

The clinic is scheduled for today through Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. Anyone trying to schedule an appointment online won’t be able to because the slots are filled, according to the JIC.

However, the report also notes, “a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted hourly.”

According to the JIC, there have been 28,427 doses administered with 5,873 doses remaining. The Department of Public Health and Social Services has ordered 17,000 vaccines and expects the shipment to be received by this weekend, officials stated.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled for Okkodo High School on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Priority will be given to those due for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

DPHSS, in partnership with the mayors' offices and Guam Department of Education, continues homebound vaccinations for those who pre-registered with their respective village mayors and met the eligibility criteria.