The Guam National Guard will be stepping down from vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Dec. 15 will be the last day that Guam Guard personnel will be at the field house, which has been the primary center of Guam’s vaccination efforts for the past year.

Guam’s COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, as well as hospitalizations related to the virus. There were 11 patients at local hospitals with COVID-19, including one pediatric patient, according to the Joint Information Center’s Saturday report. At one point during this most recent surge, hospitalizations exceeded 90 COVID-19 patients on any given day.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a preliminary case count of eight new cases of COVID-19 from 397 specimens analyzed Dec. 3. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, the JIC reported.

Guam has a total of 19,247 officially reported cases and 266 deaths.

There were 279 cases in active isolation - a sharp decline compared to previous months when the number would exceed 2,000 on any given day.

As of Dec. 3, Guam’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 0.7.

Vaccinations also will continue, with a community clinic scheduled for Dec. 7 at the Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office. There are 125,914 of Guam’s eligible population, residents 5 years and older, fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 28,210 booster shots have been administered to eligible residents.