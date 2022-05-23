Families and friends packed the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Sunday to celebrate 333 UOG students upon whom degrees were conferred during the university's Fañomnåkan 2022 commencement ceremony.

The graduates are finishing their journey at the island’s university during its 70th anniversary. Thomas Krise, president of UOG, said the institution has been “celebrating” the many ways it has been transforming lives and advancing communities during UOG’s platinum jubilee year.

“I don’t have to tell this audience that these are unprecedented times and that we’re all living through historic challenges. But this class of graduates of the University of Guam has been resilient and flexible and supportive in the spirit of our CHamoru values of chenchule’ and inafa’maolek,” he said. “I am proud of your academic achievements and even prouder of your character. Take what you’ve learned with us and help make a better world for us all.”

According to a release from UOG, of 269 bachelor’s degrees conferred, the highest numbers were in business administration with 42 graduates, nursing with 32 graduates, and biology with 31 graduates, 23 of which had biomedical concentrations.

The number of master’s degrees conferred is up nearly 30% from last year, the university stated. Sixteen people earned graduate degrees in teaching, while 11 received professional master of business administration degrees.

Darlene Partoriza Ferrer, a dual major in chemistry and biology, was named the class valedictorian. She’s already had real-world experience that will help with her lifelong goal of becoming a physician-scientist. Ferrer assisted at COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and helped self-pay patients at the Guam Memorial Hospital receive public health insurance.

“The last two years living in a pandemic have been very challenging for all of us. We had losses. We have made major adjustments to many changes. We experienced physical, mental, and spiritual exhaustion. But we are overcoming them and have overcome them,” she said. “We gained lessons, knowledge and skills from these challenges. We earned a fighting and resilient spirit, and that is how we were able to arrive at this very moment.”

Ferrer will be attending a 2-year doctoral program at Johns Hopkins University, and will be applying to medical school. Having experienced it herself, she spoke to her fellow graduates about how she learned to overcome feelings of doubt when participating in off-island programs.

After experiencing what is often referred to as imposter syndrome, Ferrer said she used to question why she was selected for competitive opportunities, when there were people smarter or more skilled than she, an issue she called “prevalent” among local students.

Another scholar changed her perspective to see islanders' differences as advantages, as new perspectives that aren’t found at larger, more prestigious universities.

“We have experienced less to know we deserve more. We are rooted in the same identity and love for our island community. The sense of community, family and love made us resilient and gave us motivation through many challenges in life,” she said, later adding: “Let our identities and love for our community transcend what we have gained from our university experience and give back to the community that invested in us. Let that be an answer to your question of: what will I do next?”

Ferrer said she plans to return to Guam, serving the community by finding solutions for the local health care system.

Taitano: ‘Buckle up, buttercup’

Ferrer would be following in the footsteps of many past UOG graduates, including Dr. John Ray Taitano, the commencement speaker on Sunday.

Taitano, who also received an honorary doctorate of humane letters, joked about whether the distinction earned him the title of “Doctor Doctor” or made him twice as smart.

He was the first in his family to go to college and obtain a degree, motivated to begin a career in medicine in light of just two CHamoru doctors treating local patients at the time. That path began after Taitano earned a biology degree from UOG in 1968.

“Do you believe in destiny, fate, fortune? I do,” he told the graduates. “I think that it was destiny that I was the first graduate of (UOG) ever to get accepted to medical school and that I was the first (CHamoru) to graduate from the University of Hawaii John Burns School of Medicine, the first state surgeon/territorial surgeon of the Guam Army and Air National Guard and the first (CHamoru) physician to graduate from the U.S. Army War College Resident Course in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.”

Taitano credited the graduates for overcoming challenges and sacrifices to get their degrees, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He recognized UOG’s nursing program as an excellent training ground for local nurses who work alongside him at Guam Memorial Hospital, crediting it for having one of the highest passing rates for students taking a national licensure exam.

“You made it and now you are about to embark on another chapter in your life filled with hope and excitement and uncertainties,” he said. “The degrees that you earn tonight will open many doors and many opportunities! Buckle up, buttercup, and enjoy the ride!”