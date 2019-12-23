The University of Guam and Guam Community College have agreed to let students who earn their two-year associate of science degree in computer science from GCC transfer their credits to UOG to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

“When two institutions of higher education get together, great things can happen,” GCC President Mary Okada said during a signing ceremony on Thursday. “I believe this is a beginning of a really good relationship that also helps to strengthen what we can provide in terms of education for our community, most especially our students."

The new program provides a framework to establish program-to-program articulations, dual enrollment for students enrolled in computer science, and complete articulation of general education courses required by both computer science programs, according to GCC.

"This is a beautiful partnership," said UOG Senior Vice President Anita Enriquez. "We have developed, in concert with everyone around the table, a comprehensive plan that is a smooth, articulated process. We look forward to doing more of these particular types of agreements."

“Our students benefit from our efforts to work together,” said UOG President Tom Krise.

The new Cooperative 2+2 degree program will be available beginning in the spring semester.