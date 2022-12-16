The University of Guam will congratulate approximately 253 graduate and undergraduate students as they receive their diplomas during the Fanuchånan 2022 Commencement Ceremony Sunday, Dec. 18, the university announced in a press release.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the UOG Calvo Field House and will be streamed on the university's Facebook page, UOG said in the release.

UOG alumna Dr. Joleen Aguon, who holds management roles at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, including associate administrator of clinical services, assistant associate administrator of medical services, medical director of telemedicine and medical director of ICU/CCU, will be the commencement speaker.

Many of the university's graduates will be laying new ground as the first in their respective families to complete a college education, the university said in the release. UOG data shows that nearly one in three of its students self-reported as first-generation college students.

The commencement will mark an accomplishment in perseverance, as many students had to adjust to shifts from in-person classes to online and hybrid learning and back.

"Our Fanuchånan 2022 graduates have shown resiliency – that no struggle can keep them from receiving their diplomas on Sunday," said UOG President Thomas Krise.

An honorary degree of Doctor of Laws will be conferred on Luis R. Baza, a former chairman of the Civil Service Commission, whose career in human resources and public administration spans 36 years.

Face masks will not be required at the commencement ceremony for the graduates and guests, but attendees are welcome to wear them.

Information was provided in a UOG press release.