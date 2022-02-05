UOG's first migratory bird celebration today

Grab your binoculars and head over to Ipan, Talo'fo'fo', to participate in Guam’s first migratory bird celebration today.

From 8 a.m. until noon, island residents are invited to join the fun at Jeff's Pirates Cove for activities, including watching out for the birds that travel to Guam each year.

The event is brought together by the University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences in an effort to educate the public that Guam has birds other than chickens.

“We wanted to highlight the fact that these birds travel all the way from the Arctic to here. So the birds come from the Alaska side and Russian side, and they come down from the Arctic, they pass the Japanese islands, and then all the way down to the CNMI,” said Olympia Terral, UOG research associate.

There are four flyways from Asia and Guam is on the Pacific flyway. The migratory birds stop through the CNMI and Guam, some of them staying here and others on a flight path to Australia.

Terral said not much is known about the journey the birds take, but the journey is long and arduous.

“We do know that some of them die on the way," she said. "What they do before they take off is they eat a lot and get really fat and then they can shrink their internal organs so that when they fly they are conserving energy in their body; some of the birds do that."

Money birds and cultural stories

The celebration will include discussions on Guam’s forests, art activities, native tree displays, special performances and opportunities to buy bird-themed items and art.

In addition, guest speakers and master storytellers including UOG President Emeritus Robert Underwood will speak about a time when native birds were flourishing on the island.

Local author Terry Perez will read the legend of the ko’ko’ and hilitai from her book “CHamoru Legends: A Gathering of Stories,” published by UOG Press, and Harley Edeluchel will share Palau’s legend of the money bird.

Audubon Society

Martin Kastner, a member of the Marianas Audubon Society, photographs some of the birds which have flown thousands of miles, Terral said.

“He would photograph the birds down in Malesso' and try to get a good enough shot to read the band on them, … then compare and so several of them are over 14 years old,” Terral said.

The Marianas Audubon Society is a group dedicated to the protection of birds and their habitats throughout the Mariana Islands. Members help track some of the birds that come to Guam, such as the black noddy.

A migratory seabird, the black noddy typically makes its flight to Guam in April. The birds usually nest on Cocos Island. However, last year they nested in front of the Malesso' church, Terral said.

“They come here and lay their eggs and raise their young and then they take off again. I did go out to do the survey of the black noddy nest and one gagu tree had 124 nests," she said.

Binoculars

The black noddies have left, but attendees at today's event are encouraged to bring binoculars to see if they can spot a few migratory birds still hanging around the eastern shores.

The migratory birds that like to hang around at Jeff's Pirates Cove include: golden plovers, ruddy turnstones, whimbrels, common terns, common greenshanks, common ringed plovers and wood sandpipers.

Event attendees will be able to see some local birds including Pacific reef herons and yellow bitterns.

The event also will highlight some native birds, such as the ko'ko', which the Department of Agriculture Aquatics and Wildlife Division will be bringing to meet participants.

“They have been breeding the Guam rail, or ko'ko', for release. They released them in Rota and released them on Cocos Island, I think 10 years ago. So they will talk about efforts to bring the birds back,” Terral said.

The event also will feature the brown tree snake, an invasive species which has threatened bird life for many years. Terral said trying to eradicate the brown tree snake is an integral part of bringing back the ko'ko' to Guam. The U.S. Geological Survey will have a brown tree snake at the event and will talk about the agency's research and efforts to eradicate and contain the brown tree snake.

Ten percent of the proceeds from all food sales during the event will be donated to the Marianas Audubon Society.

This celebration also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the University of Guam and the 50th anniversary of UOG’s designation as a U.S. land grant institution.