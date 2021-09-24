Families in Guam and throughout the region can learn what they can expect in terms of health care and medical treatment options for manåmko', or elderly family members.

There will be two live Zoom sessions hosted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program under the University of Guam School of Health. Advance care planning is the process of discussing and choosing future health care and medical treatment options, according to a press release from UOG.

The sessions will be led by Annamma Varghese, an assisting professor of nursing at UOG who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, and Dr. Delores J. Lee, a family medicine physician at Evergreen Health Center.

The primary goal of Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is to transform the current health systems serving the region’s elderly and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias resulting in improved quality of life, according to the program's website.

The sessions are free to members of the public in Guam and throughout Micronesia.

To register, visit the following links:

• 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: https://zoom.us/j/93633129791

• 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28: https://zoom.us/j/94643880889