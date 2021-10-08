There's been 6-10 inches of rainfall across various areas of Guam in the last 48 hours, a local weather official said Thursday. And Guamanians can expect more soggy weather through mid-October with brief periods of sunlight.

"Definitely a mix of showers and some sun," said Landon Aydlett, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Tiyan.

"We have a conveyor belt of moisture pushing over Guam, Palau, Yap and the Marianas," he said, adding that eventually there will be some improvement.

"These patterns set up for a couple of weeks at a time, then they break down."

On Wednesday and Thursday, NWS issued flood advisories as rain poured across the island. From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, Guamanians saw anywhere from 4-7 inches of rain depending on where they were.

And that's after at least a week of a steady rhythm of rain showers interrupted by short bouts of dry skies, which means saturated ground. So any additional rain is just creating pools of water, including on Guam roads.

Luckily, there were no reports of impassable roads, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense public affairs officer Jenna Blas.

Officials urge residents to monitor weather reports as conditions for boating, driving or hiking can be hazardous with the current monsoon tracking westward across the Micronesia region.