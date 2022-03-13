Social gatherings can now include up to 100 people if they're getting together indoors, but outdoor gatherings will no longer have any restrictions, according to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Officials issued Guidance Memo 2022-11 regarding authorized businesses and activities during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

Requirements set forth in DPHSS Guidance Memo 2022-11 include:

• Congregations and social gatherings shall be limited to no more than 100 people for indoor activities, which include patrons, guests, participants, vendors and employees.

• Outdoor congregations and social gatherings are not limited in number, though organizers must observe occupancy limits to ensure adequate social distancing and additional requirements as provided in DPHSS Guidance Memo 2022-11.

• Individuals are prohibited from attending or participating in a congregation or social gathering: if they tested positive for COVID-19 and are infectious, are waiting for COVID-19 test result, are showing COVID-19 symptoms, or have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for, or who has symptoms of, COVID- 19.

• Each party/group of individuals in eating and drinking establishments must be separated by a minimum of six feet. When it is difficult to maintain that distance, physical barriers must be installed.

Vaccination clinic moves to Agana Shopping Center

The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic that just recently moved to the Guam Community College was closed March 12. Officials are moving the clinic to the second floor of the Agana Shopping Center. The clinic opens Monday, March 14.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, according to the Joint Information Center.

While walk-ins are accepted. Residents are encouraged to make appointments at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

The JIC also reported 56 cases of COVID-19 from 210 specimens analyzed March 11.

Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported Monday. Guam has had a total of 46,299 officially reported cases and 337 deaths. There are 1,780 people in isolation.