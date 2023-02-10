Up to $109M in local spending freed up by White House waiver

Four U.S. territories, including Guam, could have a substantial portion of their budgets made available for local problems and projects, with the White House authorizing waivers on matching funds required in order to receive federal grants.

For Guam, that could mean as much as $109 million no longer being spent on mandatory cost sharing for grant-funded programs and positions.

The policy shift, laid out in a controller alert from the president’s Office of Management and Budget, states federal agencies “may” waive grant matching requirements of more than $200,000 for Guam, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. An automatic waiver for cost-sharing amounting to under $200,000 will be granted through an amended 1980 federal law, according to the OMB memo.

Officials with the Guam Legislature’s Office of Finance and Budget confirmed the $109 million figure with The Guam Daily Post, but clarified at this point it is unknown how much will be waived, given that waivers for higher local matches are discretionary, and that grant contracts and applicable federal laws could possibly prohibit any waiver allowed through OMB.

“Federal agencies should work judiciously to ensure implementation of these provisions, absent an agency-specific statute that conflicts with these provisions,” OMB advised in its alert. “As such, agencies should conduct a statutory conflict analysis to determine if there are any authorizing statues that would preclude implementation of these provisions.”

Nearly 85% of this fiscal year’s matching funds are paid by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to the local government’s current budget law.

DOI grants blanket waiver

In the meantime, at least one federal agency has committed to waiving all matching funds required for its grants to the four territories.

During a meeting of the Interagency Group on Insular Areas in Washington, D.C., which Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero attended along with members of Congress and other federal government officials, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the Interior Department will extend the waiver regardless of amount.

“Accelerated by President (Joe) Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the Interior Department is making coordinated investments in the U.S. territories to conserve public lands and ecosystems, bolster climate resilience, and safeguard the environment for future generations,” Haaland stated in a press release. “In implementing this new policy, territorial governments will have greater flexibility to access these funds, further equipping them to upgrade critical infrastructure and invest in climate resilience.”

Leon Guerrero thanked the Biden administration for the newly announced policy, but also pressed for the automatic cap to be raised in the name of “equity.”

“The $200,000 match waiver amount was set in 1980 and, adjusting for inflation and the true cost of goods, that number should actually be much higher,” the governor said.

According to Leon Guerrero, “most” federal partners were unaware of the automatic waiver for matching funds under $200,000, which she said has “been on the books for 40 years.”

Del. Jim Moylan also welcomed the news, calling the waivers "helpful," but advocated for the federal government to tackle other funding challenges related to policies such as the Compacts of Free Association.

"We're looking at bigger issues, for example, COFA. That money, we need to renegotiate this contract coming up so we can get the justification on the support we need ... to provide for COFA relief," he said.

While Guam does not participate directly in any of the negotiations between the U.S. government and the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau or the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Congress does determine how much in federal compact-impact money is granted annually to host communities including Guam, the CNMI and Hawaii.

Moylan also pressed for the federal government to make policy changes that benefit Guam regarding foreign labor visas and and Supplemental Security Income.

"This is a start; let's keep this going. We're on a roll, and I'm glad this happening right now," he said.

Sen. Telo Taitague, vice chair of the Legislature's budget committee, told the Post the new directives ensure the local government "doesn't come up with any more excuses on why it can't do something now about the growing list of health and safety issues" recently noted at public schools.

"While the decision to waive Guam's local cost-share requirements under $200,000 with the possibility of higher matching thresholds going forward is a good thing, decision-makers must be mindful of other commitments including in-kind contributions and the likelihood of absorbing some or all of a program once federal funding expires," she said.

According to Lester Carlson, director of the local Bureau of Budget and Management Research, the administration is analyzing the new waiver policy for its potential fiscal impacts, but acting Gov. Josh Tenorio estimated it could be in the “millions.”

“As for savings, this means millions in funds that will now be available to match is anywhere between 10% and 50% of the award amount, so you can imagine the impact,” Tenorio stated.