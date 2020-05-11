Up to 2 inches of rain so far this morning; NWS issues flood advisory

A flood advisory has been issued for the island as rain has inundated the island.

According to the National Weather Service in Tiyan heavy showers are expected to continue through early this afternoon.

As 10:36 a.m., rain gauges showed roughly 1.5 to 2 inches of rain has fallen during the past several hours, NWS meteorologists state. Satellite shows additional showers approaching Guam.

Officials urge residents out on the roads to be on alert as the rain will diminish visibility and cause ponding and slick road conditions.

An urban and small stream flood advisory was issued through 1:30 p.m.