Up to $45M in compensation for victims of church abuse

Victims seeking compensation from the Archdiocese of Agana for clergy sex abuse will draw down their financial reparations from a collective pot of money that will total between $34 million and $45 million.

On Tuesday, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood approved a joint reorganization plan for the archdiocese, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after hundreds of victims sought compensation for abuse they endured from members of the clergy, some of which happened in the 1950s.

Following the approval, the lead legal counsel for the archdiocese in their bankruptcy proceedings, Ford Elsaesser, said "the amount that the victim survivors trust fund will receive would be in the range of at least $34 (million) to $45 million," according to release sent by Tony Diaz, director of communications for the archdiocese.

The restitution will be paid through funds garnered from a number of sources, according to the release and plan, including cash contributions from Catholic schools and parishes, property sales and money received from insurance companies.

The actual total, however, "would be dependent on the actual sum that the sale of respective archdiocese properties would bring in," Elsaesser added.

In addition to financial payment, family members of victims will be offered school vouchers to attend Catholic schools and be buried in cemetery plots.

The first step before payments can begin is the transfer of money and assets to the trust fund for victim survivors, which could take between 45 and 60 days, according to Elsaesser.

"Victim survivors of clergy sex abuse in Guam will now finally receive an important measure of compensation of restitution of the agony they've endured," Rev. Romeo Convocar said in a release sent out on Tuesday after the plan was approved.