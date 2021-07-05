From 7,000 to 7,500 people could be added to Medicaid rolls from the Medically Indigent Program with the recent amendment to Guam's state plan allowing citizens from the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands to be covered by Medicaid without having to wait years to qualify, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the approval last month, along with an amendment adjusting income guidelines to qualify for Medicaid. The state plan amendments are retroactive to Jan. 1 and apply to applications submitted from that date.

Immediate Medicaid coverage for citizens from the FSM, Palau and the Marshall Islands living on Guam and in other parts of the U.S. was included in a COVID-19 pandemic relief bill passed by Congress in December.

Citizens from the island nations previously had to establish a five-year residency before they could be covered by Medicaid, a federally funded program that provides health coverage to more than 72.5 million Americans.

However, Guam is required to pay a local share to obtain the federal share of Medicaid coverage, called the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage.

The FMAP for Guam has fluctuated recently but has been 55% in the past, meaning the local government needed to put up a 45% share to get the federal government to cover the rest.

In fiscal year 2019, Congress raised the FMAP to 100%. In fiscal 2020 and 2021, the FMAP was set to 83% and then to about 89%, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the island's Medicaid cap was lifted to about $130 million for fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

On the other hand, MIP is a locally funded program intended to provide health care access for individuals who lack sufficient income.

The total number of MIP participants averaged around 11,300 over the last five years, while the number of Medicaid participants averaged 43,500 throughout the same time frame. That means the bulk of MIP participants could be moving to Medicaid.

The expansion in Medicaid funding that Guam has recently enjoyed expires at the end of September. However, there is hope in President Joe Biden's budget proposal, which includes eliminating the Medicaid funding cap for territories and aligning the matching rates for territories with those for states, something that has long been a goal of Guam's elected officials.