'Up to half' of child abuse cases unreported while schools closed

Editor's note: This is the first of two articles featuring an interview with the director of the Department of Youth Affairs on the recent increase in reported cases of child abuse and neglect.

Despite a spike in referrals to Child Protective Services from 2019 to this year, more abuse cases could be going unreported when schools shut their doors to in-person instruction.

Melanie Brennan, director of the Department of Youth Affairs, told The Guam Daily Post "up to half" of CPS referrals are made by school officials including teachers, counselors and nurses. DYA has administrative oversight over CPS, following an executive order issued in January by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

As noted in legislation introduced by Sen. Mary Torres in September, CPS indicated it had 500 children in Guam's foster care system, compared to 270 in May 2019.

"Given the fact that we get the bulk of our referrals from the schools, and the schools haven't really been operating face-to-face like they normally do, then I would suggest that, yes, it is on an upward trajectory," Brennan said. "But I don't know (by) how much; that is because all the factors are complex because of the pandemic."

At the time she spoke with The Guam Daily Post, there were 477 children in the care of CPS. The figure changes daily, depending on how many new cases are referred, and how many existing cases are resolved, she said.

"We're seeing a lot more severe neglect cases. We're seeing homeless kids. And you can just gauge that by the homeless shelters and the numbers at Global Dorm (shelter in Maite). The majority are children," Brennan said of some of the factors contributing to the rise in CPS cases. "There aren't very many families with just one child in those circumstances. They normally have more than one child."

The numbers also increased following DYA's discovery of more than 900 unaddressed CPS referrals earlier in the year, according to the DYA director.

"So it is quite a jump," Brennan said.

'The last resort'

Recruitment efforts are underway to boost the number of caseworkers and social workers, as well as foster parents. Prevention is the most effective way to bring down referral numbers, according to Brennan, but in the meantime DYA and CPS are working to place children in the best temporary homes available.

"The decision to exert custody over children – really, it's the last resort. We want to work with our families to keep kids in their homes with their loved ones. Because we understand it causes even more trauma when we exert custody over them," she said. "If we know that a child is in imminent danger or there is considerable risk, we first look to relatives because we know that will cause less trauma."

Sometimes parents are shunned by family members, so CPS also offers children removed from homes, especially when they are older, the chance to suggest a grandparent or other relative social workers can reach.

"We try to secure with the biological parent, the family member, ... and if the child is old enough to have a say in it – we arrive at that decision together. But if it's long term, and we have no progress, if the child is still feeling threatened or not supported – then we can exert custody."

Temporary custodians who aren't already licensed foster parents go through routine safety checks, and are encouraged to avail themselves of government-funded benefits and programs if the placement becomes something more long term.

More than half of children under the care of CPS are placed with a family member or a trusted family friend, according to Brennan, but some placements are done without CPS taking legal custody of a child. Most of these cases also find children staying with close relatives.

Alternative means of handling referrals are found in "service plans," which are used as intervention tools to prevent low-risk or first-time cases from proceeding through the judicial system, Brennan said. If parents meet improvement benchmarks and continue to work with government officials, then CPS won't take custody of a child.

"There are still a number of families that we're working with – with children who are with relatives that we don't count as foster children," Brennan said.