Upcoming program explores ties between Guam and Japan

The island’s Consulate-General from Japan and the Japan Club of Guam are teaming up to broadcast a special series that showcases the cultural – and familial ties between our people.

According to an announcement from the local consulate office, the program, called “Japan Cultural Exploration in Guam 2022” or JCEG 2022 will feature prominent residents of both CHamoru and Japanese descent, like Frank S.N. Shimizu, Frank T. Ishizaki and Gil A. Shinahara. These men will share their family lineage, and “disclose the undocumented history of their ancestors, and reflect on the sacrifices that were made to help create the CHamoru-Japanese community we know today.”

Some of their Japanese ancestry can be trace back to the 19th century on Guam, according to a release, and their accounts will help to show the impact of generations of their families’ efforts to improve local trade and commerce.

Guam’s youth and young adults will also have a chance to learn about cultural and educational exchange opportunities, like those found through the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program and by hosting visiting Japanese students.

JCEG 2022 will broadcast its content on Instagram, YouTube, television and other social media apps from Feb. 19 to 27.

Those interested in more information prior to the airing of the content can email the Consulate-General of Japan in Hagåtña at cgjguam@ag.mofa.go.jp or the Japan Club of Guam at jpclub@teleguam.net.

