The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office continues to monitor what is now Tropical Storm 16W.

Residents of the Marianas are advised to carefully monitor the progress of Tropical Storm 16W, according to a press release.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the system was located 12.3 degrees north latitude and 161.7 degrees east longitude, about 1,145 miles east of Guam.

The system is moving west at 17 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to continue moving west with little change in forward speed through Monday. On this current track, 16W will approach the Mariana Islands Monday night through Tuesday morning.

It is still uncertain the exact intensity and location by the time it will make its closest approach to the Marianas. To prepare for any scenario, the community is advised take the following precautionary actions now before inclement weather arrives:

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The system’s track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds.

• Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.