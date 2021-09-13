UPDATE: 2nd woman dies following weekend car crash in Piti

One of the two women who was rushed to the hospital following a serious car crash in Piti on Saturday has died.

The 29-year-old woman was one of three people inside a black Hyundai Tucson traveling south on Marine Corps Drive by Polaris Point in Piti when it ran off the road and hit a concrete pole. Hers is the second fatality resulting from the crash.

On Saturday, another 29-year-old woman was killed in the crash. She was declared dead at the scene, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said.

She was taken to Naval Hospital Guam where she died from her injuries, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The ladies' deaths mark the 13th and 14th traffic-related death recorded in Guam this year.

There's been no word on the condition of the third woman who was inside the car. GPD had said one person was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.

GPD Highway Patrol Division is investigating how the crash occurred.