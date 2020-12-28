The search for a 7-year-old girl has ended. Volunteers found her on the roof of a Yigo home.

The hours-long search ended about 9:30 p.m.

The search

Earlier in the evening, the Guam Fire Department announced it had units assisting the Guam Police Department with their search for a missing 7-year-old girl.

Avery Sandoval was last seen at about 5 p.m. at Evelyn Perez Road at Chalan La Chance, Yigo, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. She was wearing a pink Hello Kitty top and skirt, according to her family.