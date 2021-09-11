The island's 911 wireless and landline services are back online after experiencing intermittent issues.

"Our telecom service provider made necessary repairs to their equipment, all E-911 Emergency lines are back in service," Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It's not clear what the cause of the intermittent service was but Chargualaf said the telecomm service provider as well as the E-911 Communications Team is monitoring the system.

On Saturday morning, Chargualaf reported that callers were still able to call 911 but could get a "fast busy" signal, in which case residents were asked to try calling again.

Residents may also proceed to the nearest fire station or police precinct. Officials also provided the following phone numbers:

Guam Police Department

Central Precinct

• 475-8541

• 575-8543

Tumon Precinct

• 649-6330

Northern Precinct

• 632-9808

• 632-9811

Southern Precinct

• 472-8915 /8916

Guam Fire Department

Tamuning Fire Station

• 646-8801

Sinajana Fire Station

• 472-6342

Barrigada Fire Station

• 734-2264

Dededo Fire Station

• 632-5197

Agat Fire Station

• 565-2700