The emergency 911 wireless and landline services are back online.

Both the E911 Communications Center and the service provider are monitoring the system, said Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson.

The system was down for about an hour on Thursday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. Guam Fire Department said residents in need of Emergency Services, including fire, EMS, and/or police, should proceed to the nearest Fire Station or Police Precinct.

At around 10:30 a.m. officials said the system was back in service.

Officials had provided the following numbers to local fire stations:

• Tamuning Fire Station: 646-8801

• Sinajana Fire Station: 472-6342

• Barrigada Fire Station: 734-2264

• Dededo Fire Station: 632-5197

• Agat Fire Station: 565-2700

• Inarajan Fire Station: 828-8177

• Piti Fire Station: 472-8139

• Umatac Fire Station: 828-8572

• Yona Fire Station: 789-2231

• Yigo Fire Station: 653-3473

• Talofofo Fire Station: 789-3473

• Astumbo Fire Station: 643-6626

• Rescue Base 1 (Hagatna Marina): 477-3711

• Rescue Base 2 (Agat Marina): 565-4118