Workers at the ITC building in Tamuning were given the all clear to return to their offices following a reported bomb threat on Monday morning.

The all clear was given around 10:10 a.m., according to Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense public information officer Jenna Blas.

“No credible threat was found upon assessment after the reported bomb threat,” Blas said. “All measures were taken to ensure the safety of the school, the public and all responders involved.”

The threat was called in around 8 a.m.

Officers with the Guam Police Department, the Guam Fire Department, and K-9 units with the Guam International Airport Authority responded after the threat was called in around 8 a.m. to assess the area.

Employees were evacuated and waited out in the parking lot of a couple of hours.

The building has resumed normal operations.