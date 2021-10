A local elementary was forced to go into lockdown following reports of gunfire heard around the campus on Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported at 1:52 p.m. at Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School in Hågat, according to officials with the Guam Department of Education.

Officers with the Guam Police Department assessed the area.

The all clear was given at 2:26 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted.

No injuries have been reported.