Police have cleared the site of a two-car crash on Route 4 near Pago Bay Resort. The driving lanes were reduced to one for traffic in either direction as Guam Police Department officers investigated the crash site.

Three adults sustained non fatal injuries, said Capt. Kim Santos. One injured person was transported to Guam Regional Medical City by Guam Fire Department's Medic 1 and a second injured person was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital by Medic 3. A third injured person refused treatment, Santos said.

The crash occurred at about 4:05 p.m. today on Route 4 coming down Yona Hill near the Pago Bay Resort, according to Capt. Kim Santos.

Police closed the lane coming down from Yona toward Chalan Pago. Police had the roads cleared by about 5 p.m.