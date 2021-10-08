A man in his 30s is in the Guam Regional Medical City following an auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday night.

At about 10:31 p.m. Thursday, the Guam Fire Department received a call to assist the Guam Police Department with a possible auto accident on Route 16 toward the top of the overpass in Barrigada. Units arrived on scene at 10:38 p.m., said Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson.

Upon assessment, units classified the incident as an auto versus pedestrian accident. One male, in his 30's, was transported to GRMC with serious injuries, Chargualaf stated.

Closed roads

GPD officers were on the scene Thursday night.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, several police cars lined up the hill going up the overpass at the Route 16, Airport Road intersection. Officers were at the foot of the hill, near the road turning into Fort Juan Muna, turning cars heading up the hill around.

GPD has not provided information regarding the incident as of Friday morning.