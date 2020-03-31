Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Guam Fire Department units responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash northbound on Route 1 in Asan.

The driver, a man estimated to be in his early 30s, was pulseless and breathless at the scene, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

Medics conducted CPR while transport him to Naval Hospital Guam, Reilly stated.

The passenger, a man also estimated to be in his 30s, was transported by ambulance to the Guam Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Guam Police Department hasn't released details though officers from Highway Division are at scene conducting an investigation.

A concrete barrier that separated a construction zone is visibly displaced after the Mitsubishi Outlander crashed into it before hitting the concrete utility police on the beach side of Route 1.