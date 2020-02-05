A Department of Public Health and Social Services medical surveillance team has cleared two individuals on the cargo ship Kota Harum of possible symptoms from the novel coronavirus, Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio confirmed Wednesday evening.

The container ship arrived Wednesday morning at the Guam commercial seaport and two crew members who were ill prompted an assessment by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services. As of 8:50 p.m., Respicio gave an update that the crew members on the cargo ship received clearance from Public Health.

The U.S. Coast Guard also had ordered the crew not to disembark from the container ship as a precaution and as part of the Trump administration guidelines on foreigners aboard ships and planes bound for the United States in light of the coronavirus global emergency.

The Singapore-flagged container ship made stops in Taiwan on Jan. 29 and in Hong Kong on Jan. 30 before it arrived in Guam waters.