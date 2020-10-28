UPDATE: COVID-19 patients at GMH now highest at 83

The COVID-19 patient count at Guam Memorial Hospital has increased overnight, making the total its highest.

There are now 83 COVID-19 patients at GMH, press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin confirmed this morning. That's up from 78 a day earlier and nearly triple the number from more than a month ago.

Twelve of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit and five are on ventilators, Paco-San Agustin said.

The local government-run hospital has a total of 158 acute care beds.

With more than half of the total beds dedicated to surgical patients, pediatrics and mothers in labor or rooming their newborns, the hospital has been stretched to capacity.

GMH had 69 hospitalized COVID-19 patients during a peak last week.

A month ago, GMH had 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed concern about the hospitalization rate even before the numbers started climbing above 30.

On Tuesday, Guam Regional Medical City had two patients and Naval Hospital Guam had one.