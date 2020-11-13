The driver of a pickup truck that hit and killed a man crossing Marine Corps Drive in Dededo early Friday morning has been located.

Police said the driver was headed north in the middle lane near the Micronesia Mall when he struck the pedestrian.

As a result, the victim had succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased by attending physicians. He has not been identified.

Investigators confirmed that the driver fled the scene, but was later located by police in the Yigo area.

No charges have been filed yet against the driver and his name has not yet been released.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

The auto-pedestrian crash, which was reported around 4:30 am, forced investigators to temporarily close off a portion of the roadway along route 16 and route 1.

Police said the road was reopened around 8:10 am.