A brief disruption in service Tuesday morning caused phone lines to go down to include emergency calls to 911.

As of 11:06 am, all 911 wireless and landlines services were reported to be back in service.

The brief outage had forced Guam Fire Department personnel to send anyone with emergency needs is being asked to go to the nearest Fire Station or Police Precinct.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

A statement issued from GTA TeleGuam prior to service being restored stated, "We are aware of an issue affecting our landline services, including 911. Our teams are working diligently to get all the lines up and running. Updates will be provided as they are made available"