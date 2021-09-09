UPDATE: Face-to-face classes will remain suspended

The return to school campuses by next week will not be approved just yet, according to Adelup.

Director of Communications Krystal Paco-San Agustin sent out a statement shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday:

"Based on the latest report of positive cases from last night and a high preliminary case count tracking for this evening, in-person learning will remain suspended on strong recommendation from the Surgeon Cell and DPHSS. Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Tenorio met with school leadership this afternoon and more updates will be provided as they become available."

On Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio met with officials from various schools and school systems and discussed resuming face-to-face learning as soon as Monday for those schools that were prepared to do so. Various public and private schools had already started sending notices to parents and students by Wednesday night announcing when students can expect to return to classrooms.

However, that same evening, the Joint Information Center reported 325 new COVID-19 cases from tests performed Sept. 7.

The governor, last month, implemented restrictions in light of increased COVID-19 cases. In the month of August alone, Guam saw 1,959 new cases, with almost two weeks of daily cases going above 100.