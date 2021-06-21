The Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division is investigating the fatal crash in Mangilao.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed the fatality.

Earlier Monday night medics had to administer CPR to one man while en route to Guam Regional Medical City after two cars crashed on Route 15.

There was a 911 call at 6:59 p.m. reporting an auto crash with serious injuries on the stretch of road between Hawaiian Rock and the Guam Power Authority/Guam Waterworks Authority office in Fadian, Mangilao, said Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Units were on scene at 7:04 p.m., she added.

In addition to one man requiring CPR, another man was also sent to GRMC - he was in stable condition. A third man with serious injuries was routed to Guam Memorial Hospital.