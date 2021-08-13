UPDATE: FBI confirms investigation into bank robbery at FHB Guam branch

The FBI is investigating the reported robbery at a First Hawaiian Bank branch on Guam Friday afternoon.

Guam police officers are searching for a man who robbed the First Hawaiian Bank at the Compadres Mall in Dededo on Friday afternoon.

It happened along Harmon Loop Road around 1 p.m., according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Aguon.

Investigators said the suspect was in line with other customers. The suspect waited until it was his turn to be seen by the teller when the suspect handed them a letter and a clear bag telling the teller it was a robbery.

Sgt. Aguon said the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

There was no word yet if he was armed.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly in his 50s, with tattoos all over his body. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans, and had black and gray hair.

Officers with patrol and GPD’s Special Operations Division are actively searching for the suspect who remains at large.

The community is advised not to approach the suspect as he may be armed and is considered to be dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.